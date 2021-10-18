Dubai Police develop cutting-edge fingerprint lifting device

New device instantly sends prints to a centralised database for comparison.

Dubai Police have developed a smart hand-held device that can take forensic fingerprints from a crime scenes and directly match them with the police's centralised database to expedite the process in solving crimes.

Major General Dr Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri, director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said this is a significant upgrade from the gelatine-based traditional method, which involves manually transferring latent prints to laboratories for comparison.

Also read:

>> Dubai Police slash emergency response time by half to clock 1.55 minutes

>> 100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet

The device is equipped with a 10X lens as well as white and ultraviolet beams for improved accuracy. The department was working to develop the smart device since 2018 to accelerate the pace of verifying fingerprints lifted from crime scenes.

“Unlike traditional methods, which often failed in high temperatures, the newly developed device performs well in extreme temperatures,” said Brigadier Ahmad Mattar Al Muhairi, deputy director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology at Dubai Police, said

Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Muhammad Abdullah, director of the Fingerprints Department in the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, explained that the device uses longitudinal waves to filters and lift fingerprints. It also utilises direct imaging technologies to capture the details and patterns of fingerprints accurately.

“Once fingerprints are scanned and lifted, they are electronically sent to the centralised biometric database at the Fingerprints Department for comparison,” he said.

Dubai Police are also showcasing 15 various smart apps and systems developed by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, including their popular smart app and official website that offer convenient services round the clock at the Gitex Global, which runs from October 17 to 21 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.