Dubai Police develop cutting-edge fingerprint lifting device
New device instantly sends prints to a centralised database for comparison.
Dubai Police have developed a smart hand-held device that can take forensic fingerprints from a crime scenes and directly match them with the police's centralised database to expedite the process in solving crimes.
Major General Dr Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri, director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said this is a significant upgrade from the gelatine-based traditional method, which involves manually transferring latent prints to laboratories for comparison.
Also read:
>> Dubai Police slash emergency response time by half to clock 1.55 minutes
>> 100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet
The device is equipped with a 10X lens as well as white and ultraviolet beams for improved accuracy. The department was working to develop the smart device since 2018 to accelerate the pace of verifying fingerprints lifted from crime scenes.
“Unlike traditional methods, which often failed in high temperatures, the newly developed device performs well in extreme temperatures,” said Brigadier Ahmad Mattar Al Muhairi, deputy director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology at Dubai Police, said
Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Muhammad Abdullah, director of the Fingerprints Department in the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, explained that the device uses longitudinal waves to filters and lift fingerprints. It also utilises direct imaging technologies to capture the details and patterns of fingerprints accurately.
“Once fingerprints are scanned and lifted, they are electronically sent to the centralised biometric database at the Fingerprints Department for comparison,” he said.
Dubai Police are also showcasing 15 various smart apps and systems developed by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, including their popular smart app and official website that offer convenient services round the clock at the Gitex Global, which runs from October 17 to 21 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
-
Education
UAE: New back-to-school programme to inspire...
The programme will run until October 31 on Microsoft Teams READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman granted divorce after husband...
Judges were provided with WhatsApp voice messages, in which the... READ MORE
-
Education
Gitex 2021: UAE University students present...
The mobile apps are among the university's latest innovations in AI READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman takes ex to court, loses Dh3.3 million ...
The man said the plaintiff made false allegations against him because ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of ...
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 'Smart pants' to treat knee,...
Through vibration sensors on the wrist that monitor hand movement,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 142 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 258,717 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex...
Officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules