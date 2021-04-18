Dubai Police community drive helps reduce crime rate by 48%

Community events promote values of tolerance, dialogue

A Dubai Police community initiative helped reduce crime rates by 48 per cent across nine neighbourhoods.

According to Brigadier Khalid Ali Shuhail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, the ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative has reached 19,971 beneficiaries.

The initiative aims at "consolidating the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue" by hosting and organising community-based events and activities, the officer explained.

"We are keen on boosting the concept of community policing."

The police have hosted 49 sports events and delivered 140 awareness lectures as part of the initiative.

Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of General Department of Community Happiness, said opinion polls recorded an 89.5 per cent happiness indicator for the drive.