- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Police community drive helps reduce crime rate by 48%
Community events promote values of tolerance, dialogue
A Dubai Police community initiative helped reduce crime rates by 48 per cent across nine neighbourhoods.
According to Brigadier Khalid Ali Shuhail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, the ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative has reached 19,971 beneficiaries.
The initiative aims at "consolidating the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue" by hosting and organising community-based events and activities, the officer explained.
"We are keen on boosting the concept of community policing."
The police have hosted 49 sports events and delivered 140 awareness lectures as part of the initiative.
Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of General Department of Community Happiness, said opinion polls recorded an 89.5 per cent happiness indicator for the drive.
-
Rest of Asia
India: After CBSE, now JEE exams postponed due to ...
Joint Entrance Examinations was scheduled to be held on April 27. READ MORE
-
News
Pakistan FM lauds UAE for helping bridge $20b BoP ...
Qureshi asks missions to take the community’s problems... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 9-member gang arrested for stealing cash,...
The Sharjah Police arrested the first suspect after an Emirati woman... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: School principals urge CBSE to hold board...
Robust vaccination drive, stringent protocols make UAE a safe place... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch