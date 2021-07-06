Dubai Police choppers reach accident sites in just 11 minutes
In 2020, the Air Wing carried out a total of 523 general missions and 319 security missions.
When it comes to accidents within a range of 40km, it takes the Dubai Police’s Air Wing only 11 minutes and 23 seconds to respond, the authorities revealed on Tuesday. The team was able to respond to 90 per cent of such accidents within 15 minutes.
The latest data was revealed as Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, conducted the annual inspection of the General Department of Airports Security.
For accidents that were beyond the 40km range, the average response time was 27 minutes, while the commitment to the time limit for handling emergency reports within 60 seconds remained at 90 per cent.
In 2020, the Air Wing carried out a total of 523 general missions and 319 security missions. These missions include patrolling parameters, direct transports, securing events, police participation tasks, security drills, transport of injured, official missions, air search, transport of patients, training, etc.
Lt-Gen Al Marri also reviewed the statistics of the Air Wing’s training department, where the number of training tasks reached 150 during the past year. Fifty-nine employees were enrolled in regular interactive courses, which would eventually qualify them as helicopter crews.
Job satisfaction and happiness rate among internal customers also reached 99.7 per cent during the past year.
