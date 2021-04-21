Dubai Police arrest cyber-beggar who used WhatsApp to ask for alms

Officials have repeatedly warned residents not to fall for the sob stories of professional beggars.

The Dubai Police have arrested an Arab national who used WhatsApp to seek alms.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

ALSO READ:

>> Video: Beggars in UAE to face tougher penalties if they fake injuries

A top official urged residents to not respond to such calls for help, as they could be fraudulent.

He said beggars use social media to sell sob stories, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Public Prosecution had on Tuesday warned that professional gangs of beggars or those recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars can be fined up to Dh100,000.