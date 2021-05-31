Dubai Police arrest armed man who murdered compatriot on busy street

The officers were honoured for their quick response in disarming him.

Two police officers who apprehended an armed murderer have been honoured for their quick thinking and response.

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised Corporal Abdullah Al Hosani and police officer Abdullah Noor Al Din for the way they handled the case and nabbed the murderer.

Brigadier Dr Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, revealed that the officers were patrolling the Freij Murar area around 2pm on Friday, when they noticed a huge crowd gathered near a grocery store.

Upon investigating the matter, they discovered an Arab national brandishing two knives hysterically in the middle of the crowd. The man had just stabbed a compatriot multiple times, and was threatening to attack anyone who tried to approach him.

"The officers reacted professionally to the incident and prevented the stabber from committing further assaults to anyone, as they swiftly surrounded, disarmed and tied him up, while waiting for backup," Brig Dr Tahlak said.

"After questioning the witnesses, it was understood that both the offender and victim had entered a grocery store together but, when the victim was about to leave, the former attacked him with multiple stabs to the back. He then left him bleeding heavily on the ground," he explained.

"The offender started screaming and waving the knives to scare the crowd. That is when the two officers arrived on the scene. They succeeded in handling the situation and ensured everyone's safety," he added.

Paramedics who arrived on the crime scene were able to administer first aid to the victim; however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The criminal was referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.