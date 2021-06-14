Dubai Police arrange mass wedding for 51 cops
The couples' parents also attended the event.
Fifty-one cops tied the knot with their fiancées in a recent mass wedding organised by the General Directorate of Dubai Police.
The wedding, held with strict precautionary measures in place, was part of efforts to boost the happiness of the Dubai Police members.
Lt-Col Dr Saif Al Badawi, one of the grooms, was grateful for the initiative, saying it helped them save the money which they would have otherwise spent on the wedding.
First Lt Mansour Issa Sanqour, another groom, said their parents were also thankful that they got to attend the event and witness such a memorable moment for the family.
Besides top officials and the couples’ parents, the force’s Music Team attended the event, along with students from the Dubai Police Academy, said Brigadier Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, director of the Dubai Police General Department of Human Rights.
