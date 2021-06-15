Dubai Police, Arab Academy sign MoU for maritime education, training

The agreement also paves the way for setting up an awareness media programme within the UAE to promote joint activities between both entities.

The Dubai Police General Command has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), to strengthen cooperation in the fields of education, training and qualifying human cadres, as well as exchanging studies related to maritime security and sharing best practices between the two bodies.

Maj. Gen. Bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training, said Dubai Police is keen to strengthen its partnerships with various educational institutions - locally and globally - to train, qualify and raise the efficiency of human resources across various sectors, including the maritime sector.

“Our success depends on the scale of development and innovation that we adopt in our security and operational systems. Which is why we are keen to partner with all parties and institutions that support achieving this goal, especially AASTMT with their expertise and expert academic cadres. We believe that our partnership will significantly contribute to the development of maritime security and help equip our cadres with the best knowledge and expertise.” Maj Gen. Bin Fahd said.

Prof. Dr Ismail Abdel Ghafar Ismail Farag, President of AASTMT, said: “Our partnership with the Dubai Police represents an important stage in our journey in the academy to support and enhance maritime vocational training and qualification in safety and security institutions.”

He said that Dubai Police goes beyond just police work, as it is an incubator for the best practices of creativity and innovation in security services, and a centre for the development and launching of unprecedented initiatives and ideas. “Our cooperation with Dubai Police will constitute a great added value for us. We count on this partnership to achieve qualitative success stories and share them across Arab countries and the world,” Prof. Farag said.

The agreement includes cooperation between both parties in maritime education and training, and training courses for maritime security, in addition to benefiting from the academy’s capabilities in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies. The agreement also paves the way for setting up an awareness media programme within the UAE to promote joint activities between both entities, attract more candidates for marine studies, coordinate public participation in events, and hold conferences and workshops in the field of maritime security

hesham@khaleejtimes.com