Dubai: Physical distance rules for offices, workplaces eased further
Dubai’s Economy reduces physical distance between people from 2 metres to one metre
Dubai Economy on Sunday eased Covid-19 restrictions further for employees in the offices, workplaces and elevators, while advising them to get the jab.
In a circular issued on Sunday, Dubai’s regulatory body announced reducing physical distance between people from two metres to one metre.
However, it said all employees must follow the safety instructions as well as precautionary measures applicable and are advised to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Dubai recently eased restrictions for a number of sectors, including hospitality, tourism and restaurants, as new Covid-19 cases have dropped following the successful vaccination drive by the government.
No limit has been set for the maximum capacity in elevators. However, social distance guidelines must be adhered to and face masks worn while inside elevators.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
