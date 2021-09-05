News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Physical distance rules for offices, workplaces eased further

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 5, 2021
KT File


Dubai’s Economy reduces physical distance between people from 2 metres to one metre

Dubai Economy on Sunday eased Covid-19 restrictions further for employees in the offices, workplaces and elevators, while advising them to get the jab.

In a circular issued on Sunday, Dubai’s regulatory body announced reducing physical distance between people from two metres to one metre.

However, it said all employees must follow the safety instructions as well as precautionary measures applicable and are advised to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dubai recently eased restrictions for a number of sectors, including hospitality, tourism and restaurants, as new Covid-19 cases have dropped following the successful vaccination drive by the government.

No limit has been set for the maximum capacity in elevators. However, social distance guidelines must be adhered to and face masks worn while inside elevators.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Waheed Abbas



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-tenant-steals-12-air-conditioners-from-villa-landlord-sues-for-dh100000 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 