Dubai: Pakistanis urged to use app, call centre for consular services

The new call centre can handle more than 1,000 calls a day.

Pakistanis in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have been advised to take advantage of new mobile app and call centre facilities so they won’t have to visit their consulate amid the pandemic.

Giyan Chand, acting consul-general of the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, said the new call centre can handle more than 1,000 calls a day and now, all the consular services are also available on the PakinDubai app, which was launched by the mission recently.

“We have officially inaugurated the call centre which receives around 750 calls a day. Earlier, the consulate was able to receive only 250 calls a day and the rest of the calls were dropped. Therefore, there were many genuine complaints from the community. But now, there are five calling agents during the day and the call centre can receive up to 16 calls at a time. We can receive over 1,000 during a normal day,” said Chand.

“This call centre is likely to be made 24 hours in the near future. In addition, we are also trying to get a toll-free number as part of the consulate’s initiative to help the community services.”

The main exchange number is 04-3973600 and the hotline number of 04-3970412 is valid from 8am to 4pm. The emergency number is 056-6472721 which is open for 24 hours.

Chand revealed that the response to the PakinDubai mobile app has been excellent and around 15,000 downloads have been recorded so far.

“There are plenty of facilities available through this app. People can apply for renewal of passports and track their other documents and also submit requests related to dead body transportation,” added Chand.

“Another important option in the app is that if someone in Pakistan gets a job in the UAE, he/she can verify it. Also, if there is any issue related to property issues in Pakistan, Pakistanis in the UAE can submit an application through the app and we will forward it to the relevant department. Then they can track it electronically.”

The app is currently available in Google Play Store and will soon be introduced on App Store as well. It will soon have a version in the Urdu language for the benefit of blue-collar workers.

The acting consul-general also revealed that a QR code will be introduced for attestation of documents.

“All the documents will have a QR code in order to avoid any manipulation. The attestation will be invalid without a QR code.”

Ahmed Shaikhani, president of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai, urged the community to utilise the smart services introduced by the mission for their safety.

Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai, also called on expats to support the consulate in improving services.

