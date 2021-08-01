Dubai: Over 2,500 passengers use Emirates' home check-in service in July

The facility is mainly used by groups of four to five departing from DXB Airport.

Emirates said more than 2,500 passengers availed its home check-in service in July, which enabled those passengers departing from Dubai International to quickly complete their check-in process from the comfort of their homes.

The Dubai-based carrier said home check-in services were typically booked by groups of four to five people, with travellers’ most popular destinations being Amman (Jordan), Beirut (Lebanon) and Male (Maldives).

As expected, Thursdays and the Eid Al Adha long weekend were particularly busy, with up to 130 home check-ins completed and 150 pieces of baggage delivered to the airport a day across Dubai. Underscoring the popularity of the service, some 400 home check-ins were for repeat customers who had already used the service before.

During the home check-in process, customer-oriented agents issued boarding passes, weighed and tagged their sanitised baggage, and ensured they were delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft. Each piece of baggage is disinfected with a long-lasting protective coating that lasts for up to 72 hours.

In addition, travellers can also book pre-travel Covid-19 testing. A qualified medical professional performs the swab test ahead of the home check-in process, and results are shared with customers digitally.

All passengers who test negative for Covid-19 receive a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours to meet the entry guidelines of their destination.

For their return to Dubai, customers can choose the book, land and leave service. This enables them to proceed directly home while trained agents collect their baggage, clear it through customs, sanitise the baggage, and deliver it directly to their doorstep.

Emirates’ home check-in service is delivered by Dubz, dnata’s baggage technology and logistics company.