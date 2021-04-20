Dubai: Now, save on parking fees with new RTA payment method

The process will cover all parking spaces shortly.

Users of iPhones in Dubai can now pay for public parking using just their phones.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the 'App Clips' initiative to ease the parking payment process.

Motorists can scan the QR code on parking machines and directional signs across Dubai to have their parking requests processed.

What's more, users can save 30 fils that's the extra fee paid for the SMS parking service.

How it works

App Clips is not an application that users must download on their iPhones. It is a feature of RTA Dubai App. It pops up once the QR code is scanned, and enables the user to smoothly pay the parking fee through Apple Pay.

Users do not have to download RTA Dubai App to access the feature. It is available in both Arabic and English languages.

"We have affixed QR code stickers to parking machines and signboards in more than 70 per cent of public parking lots in the Emirate of Dubai. The process is gathering pace to cover all parking spaces shortly," the RTA added.