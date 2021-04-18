Dubai: Now, report illegal practices anonymously

Residents can confidentially report any matter to the civic authorities

Dubai Municipality has introduced a new communication channel for consumers to report dodgy practices in the emirate.

On Sunday, the authority announced the launch of the “Amanah” website, through which residents can confidentially report any matter to civic authorities.

Besides sharing suspected practices, residents may also share their views with the government body to help it further improve its services and provide better quality of life.

“Do you have doubts about practices that you would like to report confidentially to Dubai Municipality? Introducing ‘Amanah’ – a specialised secure and confidential communication channel, that shares your views and protects your privacy,” the authority tweeted.

Do you have doubts about practices that you would like to report confidentially to #DubaiMunicipality? Introducing “Amanah” a specialized secure and confidential communication channel, that shares your views and protects your privacy. pic.twitter.com/dPf96o8jZC — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 18, 2021

The emirate’s residents can access this communication channel at amanah.dm.gov.ae.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com