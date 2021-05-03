Dubai: Now, get residency visas for parents, relatives via govt app

Residents can avail of the GDRFA services without having to visit service centres.

A new bundle of Dubai residency services is now available on the DubaiNow app.

Available for the first time and exclusively on DubaiNow are residency services for parents, grandparents and other relatives. These are in addition to residency services for newborns, spouses and children that were launched last year.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: No need to carry paper documents for govt services soon

The services will allow users to obtain residency visas easily and without having to visit service centres.

Smart Dubai collaborated with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) to launch the services.

The DubaiNow application already offers users a host of residency services: Applying for, renewing, or cancelling residency sponsorship for a spouse and children; viewing dependents’ residency visas and entry permits; tracking the status of visa applications and entry permits for residents and visitors; and requesting official travel and dependent reports from the GDRFA.

DubaiNow gives users access to more than 130 government and private sector services from over 30 entities (28 government departments and eight non-government institutions). These services can be classified into 12 categories: Bills, mobile, driving, housing, residency, health, education, police, travel, Islam, donations and general.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: 8 out of 10 residents prefer to live in smart city

Smart Dubai said it is constantly adding more services that save time for users. The services help reduce the number of visits to customer service centres annually from 23 to nine times, “saving every person 28 hours on average”.