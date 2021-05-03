- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Now, get residency visas for parents, relatives via govt app
Residents can avail of the GDRFA services without having to visit service centres.
A new bundle of Dubai residency services is now available on the DubaiNow app.
Available for the first time and exclusively on DubaiNow are residency services for parents, grandparents and other relatives. These are in addition to residency services for newborns, spouses and children that were launched last year.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: No need to carry paper documents for govt services soon
The services will allow users to obtain residency visas easily and without having to visit service centres.
Smart Dubai collaborated with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) to launch the services.
The DubaiNow application already offers users a host of residency services: Applying for, renewing, or cancelling residency sponsorship for a spouse and children; viewing dependents’ residency visas and entry permits; tracking the status of visa applications and entry permits for residents and visitors; and requesting official travel and dependent reports from the GDRFA.
DubaiNow gives users access to more than 130 government and private sector services from over 30 entities (28 government departments and eight non-government institutions). These services can be classified into 12 categories: Bills, mobile, driving, housing, residency, health, education, police, travel, Islam, donations and general.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: 8 out of 10 residents prefer to live in smart city
Smart Dubai said it is constantly adding more services that save time for users. The services help reduce the number of visits to customer service centres annually from 23 to nine times, “saving every person 28 hours on average”.
-
News
UAE: Man who tortured, imprisoned wife gets jail...
The forensic report confirmed that the bruises on the body of the... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued
Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for running over pedestrians,...
The accident was allegedly caused due to the driver’s... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Rains forecast for next 2 days
Parts of the country had received heavy rainfall for three days last... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Dubai airport keeps the virus at bay
The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Siblings spend 10 days in car-turned-ward...
The duo slept in the front seats while their Covid-positive mother... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued
Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day