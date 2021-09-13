Dubai: Non-govt employees can take part in Gov Games 2021

The team-building challenge that sees multiple obstacle courses will return on December 9-11 at Dubai Design District (D3).

Non-government employees can take part in the 2021 edition of Dubai’s Gov Games, it was announced on Monday.

The event will feature unique challenges that require a combination of physical and mental strength under a highly competitive, action-packed environment.

The third cycle of Gov Games features a new category for the community. It allows citizens and residents in the UAE to take part in the challenge alongside government entities. The competition aims to enhance teamwork and strengthen bonding.

Marwan Bin Essa, director of Gov Games, said: “We are excited to host the third edition of the Gov Games competition. It now includes a new category for the community as part of our efforts to expand the impact of the event and raise levels of team bonding and performance among society members.

“The new category was introduced in response to an overwhelming demand from members of the community, who attended previous cycles of Gov Games, to participate in a similar tournament for non-government employees,” he added.

All relevant Covid safety protocols will be in place during the event.

Registration

The organising committee of the event said registration is now open for participants. Government entities and residents can register until October 30.

Participants registering in the community category of the event will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament before securing a place in the Gov Games competition.

What’s Gov Games?

Launched in 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the games feature nine obstacles.

It tests the mental and physical aptitude of participants; and celebrates teamwork, determination, diversity, and tolerance.

In its first year, Gov Games saw the participation of 154 teams. More than 300 volunteers and 22,000 fans were part of the inaugural edition.

In the second edition, a total of 168 teams participated.

The international teams that took part in the previous editions of Gov Games include Saudi Arabia, USA, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Armenia, Tunisia, Thailand, as well as other countries.

Who can take part this year?

Anyone aged 18 years and above can take part.

“This means it's open for everyone - college students, parents, families, professionals, young and old, sports enthusiasts ... the list goes on and on. Community category is all about celebrating diversity and living by 1 Team 1 Spirit,” the Gov Games website says.

