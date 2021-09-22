Dubai: New organisation to enhance border security

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as chairman.

A new organisation will be created to bolster Dubai's border security capabilities, based on a new law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

To be formed under Law No. (15) of 2021, the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security seeks to ensure smooth coordination between various government entities involved in border control including the emirate’s General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security and relevant local, federal, regional and international organisations.

The new law also aims to ensure effective implementation of Dubai’s strategic plan to improve the efficiency of entities involved in border control.

The council is tasked with developing strategic border security plans and policies for the emirate; providing advice to the government on border control issues; and unifying the regulations and security criteria for protecting borders in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. (38) of 2021 forming the Board of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as chairman and Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri as vice-chairman of the board.

Members of the board also include representatives from the Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs–Dubai, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports Company, Dubai Air Navigation Services and Dubai Maritime City Authority, in addition to the Secretary General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

The law is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also issued Decision No. (40) of 2021 appointing Omar Ali Salem Al Addidi as secretary-general of the Dubai Border Security Council.

The Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security is authorised to issue the decisions required to implement provisions of the new legislations. They annul any other legislation that may contradict their provisions.