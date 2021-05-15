Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued

The move is to ensure compliance with all standards and regulations issued by local departments.

LPG cylinders can no longer be distributed in Dubai unless they are filled in the approved LPG factories in the Emirate, according to the latest directive issued by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

This is to ensure compliance with all standards and regulations issued by local departments, it said.

The DSCE stipulated the necessity of obtaining its authorisation to issue the permit to complete all approvals and requirements from government authorities in the Emirate.

The authority will coordinate with government authorities to conduct joint inspection campaigns to ensure that workers in this sector follow the directive and apply the highest safety and security standards.

“Through this directive, we outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for LPG trading in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area. We also work to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

"We aim to ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE. We thank all authorities involved in regulating this sector."

The directive also states that issue or renewal of licenses to distribute LPG and its derivatives in Dubai requires written approval from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

This confirms the distributor has a valid contract showing commitment to safety and security criteria, with the approved bottling plants in the Emirate,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the DSCE and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products.