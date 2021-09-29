Dubai: New central operations room opened at Transport Security Department

Round-the-clock facility features state-of-art AI solutions

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, opened the new Central Operations Room of Dubai's Transport Security Department.

The Operations Room features state-of-art AI solutions and operates round the clock. It is part of a comprehensive infrastructure being developed by Dubai to achieve the UAE's leadership's objectives within the framework of the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and the development vision for the next 50 years.

The Central Operations Room features a smart reporting system that aims to further reduce the Transport Security Department's emergency response time as well as increase accuracy of incident reporting to 95 per cent. The Room also features LTE communication devices that will help replace 80 per cent of voice messages sent by the system with text messages.

The Transport Security Department's automated communication system and smart CCTV network feature 8,000 interconnected cameras operating around the clock and drone-operated surveillance cameras covering large events.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also opened the Unified Call Center (908) of the Transport Security Department, which seeks to streamline interaction with the public and improve services offered in 10 different languages.