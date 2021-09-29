Dubai: New central operations room opened at Transport Security Department
Round-the-clock facility features state-of-art AI solutions
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, opened the new Central Operations Room of Dubai's Transport Security Department.
The Operations Room features state-of-art AI solutions and operates round the clock. It is part of a comprehensive infrastructure being developed by Dubai to achieve the UAE's leadership's objectives within the framework of the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and the development vision for the next 50 years.
The Central Operations Room features a smart reporting system that aims to further reduce the Transport Security Department's emergency response time as well as increase accuracy of incident reporting to 95 per cent. The Room also features LTE communication devices that will help replace 80 per cent of voice messages sent by the system with text messages.
ALSO READ:
>> 100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet
>> UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing up for lectures
The Transport Security Department's automated communication system and smart CCTV network feature 8,000 interconnected cameras operating around the clock and drone-operated surveillance cameras covering large events.
During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also opened the Unified Call Center (908) of the Transport Security Department, which seeks to streamline interaction with the public and improve services offered in 10 different languages.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in...
Several parts of the country put on orange alert READ MORE
-
Government
Video: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits...
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death ...
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Emirates suspends flights from Nigeria until Oct...
All affected flights cancelled READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the autistic Emirati...
His art mentor said those precious seconds of recognition has done... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Free bus rides for Expo visitors from 18...
RTA deploys 203 Rider buses to make up to 358 trips per day READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing...
Classes will be available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony