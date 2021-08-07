Dubai: New bridge at Al Ain Rd, Nad Al Sheba intersection to ease traffic
The bridge has two lanes in each direction and serves traffic from and to Dubai-Al Ain Road heading to Nad Al Sheba, Meydan.
The Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new 170-metre bridge at the intersection of Nad Al Sheba and Dubai-Al Ain Roads on Saturday, August 7.
The bridge comprises two lanes in each direction and serves traffic from and to Dubai-Al Ain Road heading to Nad Al Sheba, Meydan, and the development projects in the neighbourhood. The construction of Nad Al Sheba interchange is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project currently undertaken by RTA, said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA.
pic.twitter.com/fQDsutajia— RTA (@rta_dubai) August 7, 2021
“It involves constructing six key intersections along the road and widening it from three to six lanes in each direction,” he explained. The project spans a 17 km-sector from the junction of Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road up to Bu Kadra-Ras Al Khor intersection.
