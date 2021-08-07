Dubai: New bridge at Al Ain Rd, Nad Al Sheba intersection to ease traffic

The bridge has two lanes in each direction and serves traffic from and to Dubai-Al Ain Road heading to Nad Al Sheba, Meydan.

The Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new 170-metre bridge at the intersection of Nad Al Sheba and Dubai-Al Ain Roads on Saturday, August 7.

The bridge comprises two lanes in each direction and serves traffic from and to Dubai-Al Ain Road heading to Nad Al Sheba, Meydan, and the development projects in the neighbourhood. The construction of Nad Al Sheba interchange is part of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project currently undertaken by RTA, said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA.

“It involves constructing six key intersections along the road and widening it from three to six lanes in each direction,” he explained. The project spans a 17 km-sector from the junction of Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road up to Bu Kadra-Ras Al Khor intersection.

