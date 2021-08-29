Dubai: New affordable British curriculum school opens at Rashidiya

PACE Modern British School offers early years foundation stage (EYFS) and primary curriculum

A new affordable British curriculum school has opened at Rashidiya in Dubai.

The PACE Modern British School (PMBS) was established on a previous school site after it underwent extensive renovations, said the school authorities.

PMBS is the Pace Group’s third British curriculum school with an affordable fee structure. The state-of-the-art campus can accommodate around 2,000 pupils, said Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, the chairman of the Pace Group.

The campus was officially inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Ahmed Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hammadi, an Emirati writer and the chairman of Unipex International, Dubai; and Graham Howell, the principal of PMBS, Dubai.

“The school offers the early years foundation stage (EYFS) and primary curriculum for England and Wales and follows the applicable curriculum standards as specified by the UK Department for Education,” said Howell.

The curriculum is created within the context of the UAE National Agenda and includes Arabic, Islamic and social studies and moral education for both Arabs and non-Arab pupils in accordance with federal laws.

“The teachers at PMBS are native English speakers hailing from the United Kingdom (UK), Europe and South Africa. They are internationally qualified and experienced in their respective specialisms, with extensive knowledge of delivering the UK curriculum. We have a diverse set of skills with a common aim of providing the very best educational experiences befitting the whole community,” added Howell.

The school teaches diverse subjects such as robotics and has a well-equipped science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) laboratories, sports grounds, innovative learning centres and creative activity rooms.

“Modern teaching methods are utilised throughout the school to ensure that students can explore, question, reason, analyse and present their arguments to enable them to positively challenge real-world problems,” said Howell.

“The outdoor environments utilise learner-friendly spaces and are key parts of our extended curriculum provision. Disciplines include football, volleyball, badminton and basketball and several indoor games,” he added.

The Pace Group manages 18 educational institutions catering to over 23,000 pupils from 25 nationalities.

It has over 2,300 teaching and non-teaching staff.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com