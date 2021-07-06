Dubai mosques install sunshades to protect worshippers from peak summer heat
Community members donate Dh1 million to install 18 sunshades across the emirate.
Keeping in mind the health and safety of the worshippers, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has installed 18 sunshades in mosques’ courtyards across the emirate.
In a statement IACAD said the move was aimed at protecting worshippers from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the summer months when temperatures across the country touch 50 degrees Celsius.
The installation of the sunshades was funded by the community members, who donated around Dh1 million for the noble cause.
With Covid-19 safety measures such as social distancing firmly in place, worshippers at times have to pray outside the mosque due to lack of space indoors, especially during Jummah (Friday) prayers.
Providing additional shaded areas will protect worshippers from being exposed to direct sunlight, which may expose them to serious health risks such as heat stroke.
Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, the director-general of IACAD, said: “The sunshades will reduce the intensity of the heat of the sun and will also allow worshippers to maintain adequate distance from each other as part of the Covid-19 safety precautionary measures.”
Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, the executive director of the Mosques Affairs section of IACAD, said that 18 outdoor sunshades were installed in as many mosques across Dubai.
Al Falasi noted that community members donated more than Dh1 million to build the sunshades, pointing towards the importance of cooperation and bonding that helped in building the sunshades to cater to the comfort of worshippers.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
