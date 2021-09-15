Dubai: More categories of visitors exempted from museum entry fees
The exemptions have been expanded to include senior citizens too.
The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has expanded the categories of visitors exempted from entry fees to Al Shindagha Museum and Etihad Museum.
The exemptions have been expanded to include senior citizens and holders of valid International Council of Museums (ICOM) membership cards.
This step aligns with Dubai Culture's keenness to keep pace with international best practices in the museums sector and contributes to supporting Dubai's candidacy to host the ICOM 2025 General Conference. Through this initiative, the authority continues to promote knowledge and cultural progress in the emirate to strengthen Dubai's position on the global cultural scene.
"This decision comes as a result of our efforts to consolidate the position of museums in the emirate in order to keep pace with global best practices. It is also based on our commitment to society members, especially senior citizens from whom we draw our experiences and knowledge, to strengthen their position in society and emphasise their pivotal role in the emirate’s sustainable development process. ICOM is a global organisation specialised in the field of museums, with a membership that includes nearly 50,000 museum specialists whom we are keen to attract", Abdulla Mohammed Alfalasi, the Director of Etihad Museum, said.
