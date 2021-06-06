Dubai Metro services back to normal after brief interruption
RTA took to Twitter to inform the commuters of the latest update.
Dubai Metro services between Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations have resumed after a brief interruption on Sunday.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to Twitter to inform the commuters of the latest update.
To Dubai Metro users, please be informed that the metro service is back to normal between the Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations. Thanks for your cooperation.— RTA (@rta_dubai) June 6, 2021
“To Dubai Metro users, please be informed that the metro service is back to normal between the Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations. Thanks for your cooperation,” it said.
Earlier today, the authority announced that services between the two stations were down. Shuttle bus services have been provided to serve the affected passengers.
To Dubai metro users, please be informed that the Dubai Metro service is temporary suspended between DIP and Expo stations. Shuttle bus services have been provided alternatively. Technical teams are working on resolving the issue to bring back service to normal.— RTA (@rta_dubai) June 6, 2021
