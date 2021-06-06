News
Dubai Metro services back to normal after brief interruption

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 07.24 am

RTA took to Twitter to inform the commuters of the latest update.


Dubai Metro services between Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations have resumed after a brief interruption on Sunday.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to Twitter to inform the commuters of the latest update.

“To Dubai Metro users, please be informed that the metro service is back to normal between the Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations. Thanks for your cooperation,” it said.

Earlier today, the authority announced that services between the two stations were down. Shuttle bus services have been provided to serve the affected passengers.




