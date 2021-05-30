News
Dubai Metro services back on track after brief interruption

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 30, 2021
Photo for illustrative purposes only

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to Twitter to inform Green Line users of the latest update.


Dubai Metro services between Gold Souq Station and Baniyas Station have resumed.

"Green Line users, please be informed that the metro service between the Gold Souq Station and Baniyas Station has resumed service. Thank you for your cooperation," it said.

Earlier on Sunday, Dubai Metro passengers were evacuated after the authority announced that services between the two stations on the Green Line were down.

The affected passengers were evacuated to the Gold Souq station, it had said.

