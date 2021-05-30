News
Dubai Metro service affected; passengers evacuated

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 30, 2021

Affected passengers were evacuated to the Gold Souq station.


Passengers have been evacuated after Dubai Metro services between two stations on the Green Line were affected.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted that the service between Gold Souq and Baniyas stations were affected.

The affected passengers have been evacuated to the Gold Souq station.

More details to follow.

