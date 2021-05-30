- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Metro service affected; passengers evacuated
Affected passengers were evacuated to the Gold Souq station.
Passengers have been evacuated after Dubai Metro services between two stations on the Green Line were affected.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted that the service between Gold Souq and Baniyas stations were affected.
.#___— RTA (@rta_dubai) May 30, 2021
The affected passengers have been evacuated to the Gold Souq station.
More details to follow.
-
Health
UAE to relax restrictions on sharing of...
The worldwide Big Data in healthcare market is forecasted to be worth ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man to pay Dh5,000 for ruining wife's...
In her lawsuit, she demanded Dh20,000, as she claimed he destroyed... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE considers giving 12th marks based on past 3...
A students Grade 9, 10 and 11 results may determine their Class 12... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati teenager becomes second victim to drown...
Abdul Al Aziz Al Shehi is the second victim to die on the same beach... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro service affected; passengers evacuated
Affected passengers were evacuated to the Gold Souq station. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced
The fuel prices will come into effect from June 1. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE visit visa: How many times can I extend it?
Can I extend the visit visa without leaving the UAE? READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Top countries UAE residents are migrating...
The nationalities looking for a second citizenship from this region... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
News
UAE: Minor earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah
29 May 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI