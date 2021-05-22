Dubai Metro green line timings to change from June 1

The service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times.

The green line of the Dubai Metro will begin its daily operations from 5am starting June 1.

The announcement came as the Roads and Transport Authority announced two new stations -- Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station -- set to open on the same date.

The opening of the Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Station comes six months after the opening of Route 2020, which launched its maiden journey on January 1, 2021, with four stations namely Jebel Ali (a transfer station on the Red Line), The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

"From June 1, journeys of Dubai Metro's Red Line will shuttle directly between Al Rashidiya Station and Expo 2020 Station. Jebel Ali Station will be an interchange station for those heading to or coming from UAE Exchange Station. As of June 1, the Metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1. By that time, the public can use the metro service to Expo. The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo," announced Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Journey schedules

From Saturday to Wednesday, the first journey from Al Rashidiya Station to Expo 2020 Station and vice-versa will start at 5am, and the last journey will start at 12am (midnight). On Thursday, the first journey will start at 5am and the last journey will start at 1.30 am (of the following day). On Friday, the first journey will start at 10am and the last journey will start at 1.30am (of the following day).

The travel time between Al Rashidiya and Expo Stations will be 1 hour and 14 minutes. The service frequency will be 2 minutes and 38 seconds during peak time at a rate of 24 trains per hour per direction, and a capacity of 16,000 riders per hour per direction.

"The travel time between Jebel Ali Station and the UAE Exchange Station will be 11 minutes and 42 seconds, with a constant service frequency of 7 minutes and 30 seconds. The start of the Green Line service will be advanced to 5am, and the service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times," Al Tayer said.