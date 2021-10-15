Dubai: Meet celebrities, athletes, royalty at Madame Tussauds Dubai
Wax figure attraction opened to public on Thursday
Madame Tussauds Dubai opened to the public for the first time at Bluewaters Island on Thursday.
Pioneering Emirati athlete and Olympic weightlifter Amna Al Haddad, as well as radio host and serial entrepreneur Kris Fade were given the honour of cutting the official ceremony ribbon and declaring the attraction open.
Madame Tussauds Dubai has seven themed zones to explore and over 60 amazingly lifelike wax figures to discover (including 16 all-new figures from the Middle East such as Maya Diab).
The Leaders & Royals Room, the first zone in the attraction, gives visitors the opportunity to encounter royalty, world leaders and iconic public and political figures from both past and present. Enjoying afternoon tea with British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, meeting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Taj Mahal and stepping on board an Airforce One replica and meeting Donald Trump are just a few of the many highlights this area has to offer.
The Fashion zone is filled with a who’s who of runway icons like Victoria Beckham, Anna Wintour, Cara Delevingne, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Carla Di Bello and Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab.
The Film features Audrey Hepburn, Tom Cruise, Spider-Man and Jackie Chan, among others.
In the Media zone, savvy social media fans can get up close and personal with some of the Middle East’s most-loved celebrities, including radio personality Kris Fade, YouTube phenomenon Bin Baz, Arab Idol presenter, singer and actor Ahmed Fahmi and Arab Idol judge, Hassan El Shafei.
The Bollywood area at Madame Tussauds reflects this aesthetic entirely: guests can make their way through a spectacular secret garden awash with plants and flowers, before starring in a bespoke Bollywood music video and debuting their best moves in front of an interactive digital screen.
Featured Bollywood royalty include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit.
The Sports room includes figures of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Muhammad Ali, racer Lewis Hamilton, Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad and UAE-representing Olympian Sergiu Toma is also not be missed.
The Music A-List Party includes singer Kadim Al Sahir, Mohammed Assaf, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, Emirati-Yemeni women’s rights activist and music sensation Balqees Fathi, global superstars Will Smith, Rihanna Justin Bieber and more.
Madame Tussauds Dubai is open seven days a week and tickets can be purchased at the attraction or on the official website (https://www.madametussauds.com/dubai/)
Opening hours:
Sunday – Thursday 12pm – 8pm (last entry 7.45pm)
Friday, Saturday & Public Holidays 10am-8pm (last entry 7.45pm)
Ticket prices:
Adults (11+): AED135
Children (3-11): AED110
Under 3: Free
Established in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds is a global institution. The Dubai edition is not only the 25th version of the celebrated wax figure attraction internationally, but the very first of its kind in the GCC.
