Dubai: Massive fire in Jebel Ali now under control
No casualties have been reported
A fire that broke out on Monday at an oil waste disposal unit in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area has been brought under control, authorities said.
A statement by the Dubai Media Office attributed the thick smoke seen in the area to the burning of oily materials. It also said that the site was far away from other factories in the area.
