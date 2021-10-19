Dubai Marina: This is my kind of neighbourhood

Russian national Inna Ostapenko talks about how the neighbourhood has changed for the better through the years.

I’m a Russian national and a jewellery designer. I have been living in Dubai since 2006 and Dubai Marina has also been my home in the UAE since then.

My neighbourhood has changed for the better through the years.

Winds of change have been blowing since I set up base here.

I remember driving through Jumeirah road along the serene Arabian Sea and the majestic Burj Al Arab in all its resplendent glory.

However, few buildings existed those days. For instance, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) was still under construction and so was Palm Jumeirah, whose scenic views take my breath away.

Dubai Marina’s rapid progress has made it one of the toniest residential addresses in the emirate.

The infrastructure is of international standard and the Dubai government’s emphasis on an excellent public transport network has eased commuting to a great extent. However, the tram service, which isn’t used by too many people, causes traffic snarls because of the longer duration of red light at traffic signals. Usually, there is bumper-to-bumper traffic on weekends because Dubai Marina attracts many visitors from other parts of the emirate and the country at large.

Traffic chaos apart, Dubai Marina puts a premium on peaceful and harmonious coexistence, and family values. Children can have a gala time here. I love my neighbourhood because I like to live by the sea.

JBR Walk is a popular one-stop destination. Civic amenities are at hand because malls and a wide range of supermarkets are all in the vicinity. Ain Dubai — the world’s tallest observation wheel that has luxurious passenger cabins, which offer a 360-degree panoramic view of Dubai and will open for the public on October 21 — has heightened the charm of Dubai Marina because it’s only a 10-minute drive from our neighbourhood.

Dubai Marina canal, where yachts and boats are available on rent, is another ideal destination for morning and evening walks during sunrise and sunset.

A daily reunion with nature is best felt on this patch, which becomes ethereal at night because of vibrant lights that capture the colours of undiluted joy and happiness. This is also one of the best locations to catch a glimpse of fireworks across the emirate’s iconic destinations such as JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

The sea is the centre of Dubai Marina’s gravity. The Dubai Municipality deserves kudos for the positive energy that my neighbourhood exudes.

I urge one and all to experience a slice of Dubai Marina, whose positivity leaves behind a lingering charm of unforgettable moments spent in such luxurious settings.