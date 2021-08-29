Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing cash, laptop

He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US dollars at a higher price

A man of Asian origin has been sentenced to one year in jail and ordered to pay Dh308,000, followed by deportation, for theft.

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which convicted the man for stealing Dh293,000 in cash as well as a laptop from another man of Asian origin.

The accused had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US dollars at a higher price, court records revealed.

The Dubai Court of Appeal also acquitted a man of Arab origin, who had earlier been sentenced by the Court of First Instance, for purportedly colluding with the convict.

The victim had alleged in his complaint that the convict and his accomplices came in two cars, and threatened and physically assaulted him, before decamping with the money and laptop.

The Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested the defendant, who confessed to the crime and also implicated the Arab and other fugitive accomplices as being involved in the theft.