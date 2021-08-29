Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing cash, laptop
He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US dollars at a higher price
A man of Asian origin has been sentenced to one year in jail and ordered to pay Dh308,000, followed by deportation, for theft.
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which convicted the man for stealing Dh293,000 in cash as well as a laptop from another man of Asian origin.
The accused had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US dollars at a higher price, court records revealed.
The Dubai Court of Appeal also acquitted a man of Arab origin, who had earlier been sentenced by the Court of First Instance, for purportedly colluding with the convict.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing drugs for free
>> UAE: Woman to pay Dh15,000 as compensation for physical assault in public
The victim had alleged in his complaint that the convict and his accomplices came in two cars, and threatened and physically assaulted him, before decamping with the money and laptop.
The Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested the defendant, who confessed to the crime and also implicated the Arab and other fugitive accomplices as being involved in the theft.
-
News
Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing...
He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US... READ MORE
-
News
Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for...
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla