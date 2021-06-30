Dubai: Man jailed for life over murder of cousin

Assailant says ‘lost his mind’ because of victim’s bad behaviour.

The Dubai Criminal Court handed down life sentence to a man of Asian origin after he was found guilty of premeditated murder of his cousin.

He will be deported to his home country on completion of his prison term.

Police records revealed that the crime was committed in June 2019, when one of the convict’s room mates filed a report of the murder.

The complainant testified that he woke up from his sleep after he heard the scream of the victim.

He said that he saw the convict repeatedly stabbing the victim, who was screaming in excruciating pain.

The convict did not have any suitable response for his criminal act, the complainant told the police.

Soon, the police and an ambulance came to take away the victim’s body for post-mortem.

The convict was sitting in the room and was covered in blood. He could be heard repenting for the murder and heard thinking aloud “I lost my mind”.

A policeman, who was at the murder spot, said that he found the victim lying in a pool of blood. He had sustained fatal wounds in his stomach and back.

The convict confessed to the police during interrogation. He said that he murdered his cousin in a premeditated manner because he used to ill treat him.

He recounted that on the day of the murder, the victim had ordered him to clean the room and also shouted at him.

The convict lost his mind as he felt humiliated. He immediately grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly, which led to his death.