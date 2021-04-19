Dubai: Man carries Dh1m in plastic bag on bicycle, fined

The man was fined for not following safety protocols.

The Dubai Police have saved many "potential victims" of theft as they failed to follow safety measures.

The strangest of them all, perhaps, was this one incident in Naif, where a man was spotted carrying over Dh1 million in a plastic bag. He was found casually riding a cycle to the bank to deposit the amount.

The Director of Naif Police Station, Dr Tariq Mohammed Noor Tahlak, revealed this in an interview to Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm. The report did not specify when or where the incident occurred.

He said the police have stopped several potential victims of theft outside banks and exchange offices as they were not following adequate safety measures.

The officer said companies must assign at least two employees to transport collections to the bank. They must use a car to transport it, and not a cycle.

He asked them to avoid counting money in public. Residents were also advised to not talk to strangers or get out of their vehicles when a stranger asks them to on the pretext of something being wrong.