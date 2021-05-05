- EVENTS
Dubai: Man arrested for trying to smuggle 12kg of marijuana in breakfast cereal bags
During interrogation, the traveller admitted that the bags belonged to him.
Authorities in Dubai seized nearly 12kg of marijuana from an Asian traveller, who tried to smuggle the drugs through Dubai Airport.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Dubai Customs inspectors found bags of breakfast cereals that contained bags filled with marijuana wrapped in tin foil. After checking all bags, inspectors found a total of 11 kilos and 940 grams of marijuana.
During interrogation, the traveller admitted that the bags belonged to him. He was later referred to the relevant authorities.
Dubai Customs said it relies on its qualified and highly trained experts who spare no effort in thwarting attempts to smuggle drugs into the emirate.
Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs Ibrahim Al Kamali said, “Dubai Customs has strengthened its efforts to address the dangers of smuggling drugs of all kinds, and to form a wall against smuggling attempts through its various customs outlets, and through our reliance on our qualified and trained experts.”
The authority further revealed that the most common smuggling techniques include hiding drugs inside the body, inside shampoo boxes, in the sides and bottoms of bags, and mixing them in clothes.
