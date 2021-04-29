- EVENTS
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-and-run
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving the dying victim behind.
Dubai Police have arrested a European man, who was involved in a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a man of Arab origin.
He was nabbed within 24 hours after the incident occurred.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al Arras, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said that the incident happened on the Dubai- Al Ain Road at 1am on Thursday.
The accused didn’t stop or report the incident to the police, but decided to beat a hasty retreat instead.
Patrols from Bur Dubai police station hurried to the incident spot, and an investigation team was formed to ascertain more details about the incident.
The investigation revealed that the victim had stopped by the shoulder of the road as his car was giving him trouble. The accused hit him from behind and caused his death on the spot.
Dubai Police's investigation team detected the location of the vehicle, and identified the accused, who was astonished that he'd been caught so quickly.
The accused has been referred to public prosecution for further legal proceedings.
He said that he didn’t report the incident because he was very scared.
"The driver admitted to his crime and justified abandoning the dying victim and fleeing the scene. He beat a hasty retreat because he was scared of the consequences," said Brigadier Al Arras.
He said the suspect made a terrible mistake when he chose to flee the scene after the accident. "In similar cases, suspects will be convicted of two crimes and an escape altered the case from being a traffic accident to a criminal offence," he added.
