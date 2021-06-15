Dubai: Man arrested for breaking into store, stealing 100 smartphones

He was found to be in possession of the stolen items as well as some cash.

Dubai Police have recently arrested an Asian for breaking into a mobile phone shop in Naif area and stealing 100 smartphone devices.

Authorities received a complaint lodged by the owner at Naif police station, stating that the store had been broken into and 100 devices were discovered to be missing.

A team of CID officers was quickly formed to investigate the case.

After lifting fingerprints and other physical evidence from the site, police reviewed the cameras in the area, through which they managed to identify the culprit.

The team then located the thief and arrested him. He was found to be in possession of the stolen items as well as some cash.

The suspect confessed his crime during interrogation and was referred to the public prosecution.

A top official at Naif Police said that the authority's efforts — including 24-hour deployment of patrols and use of sniffer dogs — have contributed to a reduction in the rate of robberies and thefts by 75 per cent during the first quarter of this year.