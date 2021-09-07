News
Dubai: Man airlifted to hospital after fall at marine facility near Jebel Ali Port

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 7, 2021

Paramedics team found the man injured and unconscious.


The Air Wing of Dubai ambulance team rescued an injured person after he fell in a marine facility -- 40 nautical miles from Jebel Ali Port.

An official at Dubai Ambulance said that a helicopter was immediately dispatched with a paramedic crew after receiving report of the incident.

The man was found unconscious.

The paramedics rushed the man to the hospital after they assessed his condition as 'a serious case'.

