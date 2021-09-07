Dubai: Man airlifted to hospital after fall at marine facility near Jebel Ali Port

Paramedics team found the man injured and unconscious.

The Air Wing of Dubai ambulance team rescued an injured person after he fell in a marine facility -- 40 nautical miles from Jebel Ali Port.

An official at Dubai Ambulance said that a helicopter was immediately dispatched with a paramedic crew after receiving report of the incident.

The man was found unconscious.

The paramedics rushed the man to the hospital after they assessed his condition as 'a serious case'.