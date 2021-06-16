Dubai: Maid arrested after posing on Facebook with stolen jewellery

She had always denied knowing anything about the missing items.

A maid was referred to the Criminal Court on charges of stealing jewellery from her former employer’s villa.

The victim was surprised to see the 47-year-old Asian maid posing with the missing jewellery on her Facebook account.

Along the years, the victim had noticed the disappearance of a number of jewellery pieces belonging to her and her daughters, while the accused maid was working in her home in Jumeirah. However, the maid always denied knowing anything about it.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the maid worked in the villa from 2013 to 2018. But, in April this year, her former employer saw pictures of her on Facebook, posing with the jewellery that has been missing for years — including a gold chain with her daughter's name.

Her husband then informed the police who arrested the accused and seized some of the stolen items in her possession.