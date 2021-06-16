Dubai: Maid arrested after posing on Facebook with stolen jewellery
She had always denied knowing anything about the missing items.
A maid was referred to the Criminal Court on charges of stealing jewellery from her former employer’s villa.
The victim was surprised to see the 47-year-old Asian maid posing with the missing jewellery on her Facebook account.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Gang of four tortures man for three days over ‘stolen gold bars’
>> UAE: Gang on trial for stealing cash, iPhones worth nearly Dh370,000
Along the years, the victim had noticed the disappearance of a number of jewellery pieces belonging to her and her daughters, while the accused maid was working in her home in Jumeirah. However, the maid always denied knowing anything about it.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the maid worked in the villa from 2013 to 2018. But, in April this year, her former employer saw pictures of her on Facebook, posing with the jewellery that has been missing for years — including a gold chain with her daughter's name.
Her husband then informed the police who arrested the accused and seized some of the stolen items in her possession.
-
News
Dubai: Maid arrested after posing on Facebook...
She had always denied knowing anything about the missing items. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
How UAE engages institutions to combat money...
An effective system to combat money laundering and terrorist... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang of four tortures man for three days...
They also 'threatened to kill his family back home', according to... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New police unit foils illegal attempt to...
UAE law stipulates up to Dh500,000 for owning or breeding dangerous... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the...
Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Abu Dhabi royal family take part in Covid...
The immune bridge study will monitor immune response in 900 children. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi Covid-19 scanners for entry: How they...
The technology is an addition to existing safety measures. READ MORE
-
News
Group of Indian workers stuck in UAE without jobs,...
They said they paid an agent Rs30,000 (Dh1,500) each, as they were... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa