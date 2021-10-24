Dubai: Mahzooz draw announces Dh50 million winner
The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others
Mahzooz announced on Saturday that one of its winners won Dh50 million in its draw.
In an official tweet, the GCC's only weekly live draw also announced that it had also given out Dh333,333 each to six others. It also gave away Dh1,000 each to 185 people and Dh35 to 3,456 people.
Tonight we had AED 50 million winner!! We’re so happy and thrilled - we can’t even describe how we feel! Congratulations to the winners in tonight’s live draw! Visit https://t.co/1cNLERdyUt now and enter the next draw on Saturday, 30 October 2021.— Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) October 23, 2021
Dream Play WIN #Mahzooz pic.twitter.com/DzmH1H1ZgJ
