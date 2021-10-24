News
Dubai: Mahzooz draw announces Dh50 million winner

Web Report/Dubai
October 24, 2021

The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others

Mahzooz announced on Saturday that one of its winners won Dh50 million in its draw.

In an official tweet, the GCC's only weekly live draw also announced that it had also given out Dh333,333 each to six others. It also gave away Dh1,000 each to 185 people and Dh35 to 3,456 people.




