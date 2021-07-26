Dubai launches app for raffle draws, scratch & win campaigns

Currently, some of the campaigns that are being run in the emirate are Mahzooz and Dubai Duty Free raffles.

Dubai Economy on Monday announced the launch of a new digital platform for companies and consumers for raffle draws and scratch and win campaigns.

A first-of-its-kind government digital platform, the Dubai Raffles app is a fully comprehensive integrated platform for merchants to manage raffle draws for electronic supervision of all raffle draws.

For consumers, it requires only a few minutes to participate in raffle draws through the app. They can also have all the information that they want about their coupons, prizes and raffle draws, scan and win e-coupons.

Dubai Economy has announced the launch of ‘Dubai Raffles,’ the first of its kind governmental digital platform that allows you to manage raffle draws and Scratch & Win campaigns.@dubai_consumers

Winners are also announced digitally through this new platform. As a result, electronic raffle draws will be held without the need to have an inspector present on site for the draw.

Currently, some of the campaigns that are being run in the emirate are Mahzooz and Dubai Duty Free raffles.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing consumer confidence and trust in raffle draws that are conducted by retailers and other establishments in the emirate, Dubai Economy said.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store.

