Dubai: Largest gallstone in UAE removed from 52-year-old patient
It was as big as an egg.
A 52-year-old patient recently underwent surgery at a Dubai hospital for the removal of what was believed to be the biggest gallstone ever recorded in the UAE.
After experiencing extreme abdominal pain for four days, the patient showed up at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai and doctors detected a rare case of gallstones.
The stone found in her gall bladder measured 7cm — about the size of an egg. Had it not been removed, it could have led to life-threatening complications.
“Gallstones are hardened deposits of digestive fluids that can form in one’s gall bladder, differing in size and number. It is essential to treat gallstones, due to the high-risk conditions they may cause, including sepsis, infection of the gall bladder, and gall bladder cancer, all of which can be life-threatening,” said Dr Sabah Al Arnaout, general surgeon at the hospital.
Dr Arnaout, who specialises in laparoscopic procedures and gallstone surgeries, claimed that the gallstone was larger than average. Anything over 5cm is very rare, he said.
“The case of the patient was a rare and difficult one. The stone’s size made it very difficult to remove through keyhole surgery. The procedure done was minimally invasive which allowed the patient to have a quick recovery and a shorter hospital stay. I am extremely glad that everything went along smoothly, and my patient recovered effectively,” added Dr Arnaout.
Even the patient was shocked when she learnt about how big her gallstone was.
“It was also surprising to me that the whole thing was removed in one piece from my gallbladder, without the need for open surgery. Once the stone was removed, I no longer felt any pain and my stomach instantly felt lighter,” the relieved patient told Khaleej Times.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
UAE: Teacher wins brand-new BMW after signing up...
Charlotte Hugill was busy shopping when she received a call from her... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Midday break rule ends tomorrow
The mandatory midday work break aims to ensure the well-being of... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gardener murders 'talkative' man, jailed...
He said he sat beside the body for an hour after committing the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid forecast for Tuesday
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
Firefighting operations are underway READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
Pay freezes disappear and optimism returns, research shows. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Body found floating in sea for 30 days...
It was one of two Covid-positive dead bodies that the Dubai Police... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence