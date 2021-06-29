Dubai: Largest digital arts centre to open on July 1

Sheikha Latifa inaugurated the Infinity des Lumières at the Dubai Mall on Tuesday.

Why stare at art when you can step right into it? At the largest digital arts centre that will open in Dubai on July 1, you’ll get to enter Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, visit 19th-century Japan, and explore the ‘multiverse’.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), on Tuesday inaugurated Infinity des Lumières — the largest digital art gallery in the GCC — hailing it as another step in the emirate’s journey towards becoming a global cultural centre.

“Infinity des Lumières will not only bring a unique art experience to the public in Dubai, but also attract digital creatives to establish their practice and thrive in the emirate,” Sheikha Latifa said.

Located at the Dubai Mall, the centre will treat its visitors to a multi-sensory journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan ‘The Images of the floating world’, and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.

Spread over 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 moving HD images.

In May, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era for digital artists.

Through the support of Dubai’s community of talents, Infinity des Lumières will spend the coming year creating a niche community, where tech-driven artists have a place to gather and innovate.

The art centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations to the world.

“Dubai is the perfect home for the art centre, with its vibrant variety of industries, cultures, arts, and media that have seen incredible growth over the past few years. Along with the Dubai Culture’s support, we aim to create the ultimate platform for art to merge with diverse industries through unique symposia, partnering with visionary institutions, thinkers, industry leaders, innovators, and emerging local, regional and international artists,” said Catherine Oriol, director of Infinity des Lumières.

“We look forward to collaborating with local and regional digital art enthusiasts, who desire a unique cultural experience and seek to participate in shaping a more prosperous future for creativity in Dubai.”

Dubai Culture is working to develop the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector of the emirate in line with its 2020-2026 strategic roadmap.

The authority seeks to support talent, make art and culture accessible to all members of society, and create an economic system that stimulates creative industries, in addition to preserving the emirate’s cultural heritage.

