Dubai jobs: Walk-in interviews this Saturday for multiple vacancies

A major district cooling company in Dubai will hold walk-in interviews to recruit for multiple positions during the weekend.

The company will be recruiting to fill the posts of a technician for control and instrumentation; plant operator/assistant plant operator; RO operator; HVAC technician/assistant HVAC technician; mechanical technician/assistant mechanical technicians; and an electrical technician.

In addition, it will also hire security guards and helpers/cleaners to run its operations.

Interviews for these posts will take place at Ramada Jumeirah Hotel, Al Mina Road, Satwa, on Saturday, May 29, from 9am to 4pm.

The candidates must bring their latest CV, a passport-size photo, passport copy/visa copy, Emirates ID copy, and copies of educational and experience certificates.

Candidates appearing for the interview must carry Covid-19 vaccination card, or a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a 48-hour validity.

Below are the vacancies and requirements:

> Technician (control & instrumentation): Diploma in electronics/instrumentation engineering with 4-year experience in DDC panels, PLC, interface units and integration system.

> Plant operator/assistant plant operator: Candidate should be holding a diploma in air-conditioning, with up to 5-year experience in operations of chiller plant, preferably district cooling.

> RO operator: People holding diploma in chemical engineer with 2-3 year experience in Reverse Osmosis plant operations in the utility industry can apply for the job.

> HVAC technician/assistant HVAC technician: Diploma in air-conditioning, with 2-3 year experience in maintenance and overhauling of air cool recipe-compressor/screw chillers, large centrifugal chillers and allied equipment are require for the job.

> Mechanical technician/assistant mechanical technician: Those people who hold diploma in mechanical engineering, 2-3 year experience in maintenance and overhauling of compressors, pumps, valves, FCU, AHU and cooling towers can apply for the role.

Technician (electrical): This job requires diploma in mechanical/electrical/electronic engineering or air conditioning with 5-year experience in maintenance of meters in HVAC and with at least 1-year experience in maintenance function of district energy systems or in centrifugal/screw chiller plants.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com