Dubai jobs: 100-day plan to enhance employment of Emiratis in private sector

Action plan to outline measures to forge partnerships with companies, organisations and free zone entities.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai will develop a 100-day action plan to enhance the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector.

This came as Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, chaired a meeting of the council. Sheikh Maktoum stressed that the Dubai Government places the highest priority on raising the employment prospects of Emiratis.

The 100-day action plan will outline measures to forge a wide range of partnerships with companies, organisations and free zone entities to advance the job prospects of UAE nationals in the private sector. It will also include strategies to coordinate with the education sector to link learning outcomes to job market requirements.

The plan will feature career guidance programmes for students in "future-oriented sectors".

Sheikh Maktoum said: “The UAE’s people are its true wealth and their capabilities are the driving force of its development journey. The country’s leadership has always sought to explore forward-thinking policies and legislations that can help accelerate employment of Emiratis and harness the competencies of the national talent pool. We are committed to equipping Emiratis with the knowledge and specialised skills needed to thrive in the job market of the future, in close partnership with the private sector.”

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the council, said they will be proposing new legislations, policies and initiatives to raise employment opportunities for Emiratis across sectors and "align their skills with the requirements of the labour market".