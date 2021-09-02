Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw

The best birthday gift ever for the 31-year-old.

A 31-year-old jobless Dubai resident got what he calls his most "memorable gift" on his birthday on Saturday when he learnt that he had won a million dirhams at the Mahzooz live draw that took place last week.

Pakistani national Raja was announced the 14th millionaire of the 40th weekly live Mahzooz draw. Raja struck gold after he matched five out of the six winning numbers (12, 26, 33, 38, 47 and 49).

Raja, who had worked as an accounts manager for a logistics company, resigned from his job two months ago and had been in search of new opportunities. But that didn't stop him from participating in the Mahzooz draw, which he said he has been doing from the time it was launched.

On the eve of his birthday, just a few hours before Raja turned 31, the Mahzooz live draw winner was announced and Raja couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the winning numbers.

"Becoming a millionaire on the eve of my birthday feels wonderful and surprising. This is undoubtedly the best birthday gift I've ever received in my entire life," Raja exclaimed, adding that the win made him feel like a "king", which also happens to be the literal meaning of his name (Raja) in Hindi.

"Till yesterday, I was anxious about my future as I was desperately searching for a job. Look at me now."

"The way Mahzooz has changed my life overnight is simply unimaginable nor describable," added Raja, who said Mahzooz changed his status from rags to riches overnight. "I participate in Mahzooz every week and never miss the live draw on Saturdays. This week, I got goosebumps when I saw the winning numbers on the screen. I crosschecked them with my numbers, but I couldn’t believe my eyes. I won Dh1,000,000 just a few hours before my birthday! That’s just unbelievable," said an excited Raja.

Talking about future plans, the ambitious man said he has been wanting to start his own business for a long time.

“Now that I’ve become a millionaire, my investment plans are limitless. I’ve always dreamed of starting my own business, so I’m planning to start a restaurant. I’m also thinking of opening a supermarket in my hometown in Pakistan. Why limit your plans when you are lucky enough to give them wings,” he said.

The Dubai resident who has lived away from home for seven years is also planning to surprise his parents.

“I haven’t shared the news of this win with my parents yet. I’d like to keep it a surprise as I am planning something big for them. After all, they’re not only my parents, but they’re also my heroes and role models in life”.

A regular Mahzooz participant, Raja advised participants of the draw to keep trying their luck in the draw as “it’s worth it”.

“Mahzooz is a great platform to realise your dreams. Keep participating because you never know when fortune is going to smile on you,” concluded Raja.

