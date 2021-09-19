Dubai issues fresh guidelines to support people with autism

This is in keeping with the emirate's aim to ensure people with autism have equal opportunities in all spheres of life

The Dubai Government has released a new clinical practice guideline for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The update aims to unify the procedures and mechanisms for early detection and intervention, integration of treatment methods and protocols, and upgrading of health and social services.

This is in keeping with the emirate's aim to ensure people with autism have equal opportunities in education, health, employment, and other spheres of life.

The policy is aligned with the implementation of the inclusive health policy programme of the Dubai Disability Strategy 2020 that forms part of the ‘My Community... A City for Everyone’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The strategy aims to transform Dubai into a highly accessible city for people of determination, secure their rights, and provide them with the highest quality of life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about one in 160 children worldwide have ASD.

The new clinical guideline will be a major tool for making decisions and developing policies related to people with autism spectrum disorder, as well as providing healthcare providers and families guidance on helping youngsters with ASD overcome the challenges and health conditions they face, integrate them socially and provide them a high quality of life.

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that Dubai has introduced several policies that place it at the forefront of cities that address the needs of people of determination.

The authority confirmed that the guideline will be translated and distributed to medical facilities to ensure that its recommendations reach families, and thus help enhance the provision of integrated care for people with ASD.