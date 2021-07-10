Dubai is looking for 100,000 programmers to create 1,000 digital companies
The goal is to train 100,000 programmers and create 1,000 major digital companies within five years.
Dubai has teamed up with some of the biggest tech giants to launch a national programme for programmers.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Saturday.
The new initiative has been launched in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook.
"The goal is to train and attract 100,000 programmers and create 1,000 major digital companies within five years," explained Sheikh Mohammed.
The plan is also to more than double the investment directed to start-ups — from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.
"The National Programme for Programmers is a new step to build our digital economy...," he said.
"The world is changing and the speed of digital change is multiplying. The shape of the economy will be different and the nature of professions will change."
Survival, he said, will be for "the most prepared" and those who are quickest to "keep pace with the new changes in our world".
