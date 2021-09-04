Dubai: Indian toddler scripts new record with extraordinary memory

Little Omar Zayn is now the youngest person to recall 101 car logos in 4 minutes, 7 seconds

Dubai-based Omar Zayn has scripted a record at just 2 years and 11 months old by becoming the youngest person to recall 101 car logos in 4 minutes and 7 seconds. The India Book of Records has recognised him for his exceptional memory.

Omar was born on July 31, 2018, in the Palakkad district of Kerala; his interest in car logos grew ever since he landed in Dubai last year.

“He started asking us the names of the cars after seeing their logos,” Omar’s father Zainul Abid said.

Omar’s passion for car logos took a new turn when he started to learn about them online. He has currently memorised over 110 logos.

“His sole learning came from YouTube. He sat for hours just to understand and memorise logos,” Abid pointed out. The proud father also mentioned that his son took lots of online quizzes to master the skill and kept trying until he got all the answers right.

Omar loves to go out and visit the city extensively. This helps him learn about more car logos and understand the models of the makers.

“While travelling, his eyes are riveted on the cars commuting on the roads. When he encounters a new car logo, he researches about it on the internet as soon as he reaches home, with our assistance, of course,” Abid said.

“And even while we stop on signals, he perfectly recalls the car logos from their wheels.”

A video of Omar recalling the names of the car logos was sent to the India Book of Records last month, and the family received the coveted certificate recently, acknowledging his extraordinary talent.

Omar is now preparing to step up his skill by memorising 150 car logos and also brand-new logos within a year to create another record.

Abid believes that Omar could be a good logo designer or graphic designer in the future, considering his brilliantly sharp memory.

