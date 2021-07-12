Dubai: Indian mission premieres documentary to celebrate 75 years of independence
The film 'Last Poem', which centres around a work by Tagore, was screened as part of the India@75 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai-based AMC Media, organised a special premiere of the documentary "Last Poem" at the Consulate Auditorium on Sunday.
The event was organised as part of the India@75 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.
A press release from the Consulate said the documentary narrates the story of legendary Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore's contribution to the Russian-language song, Poslednyaya Poema or the 'Last Poem'. The poem stayed inconspicuous for many years until Suvra Chakraborty, the director of AMC Overseas, discovered it during his visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The documentary narrates how a timeless song evolved for years to a totem of culture and universalism, with its main protagonist, Chakraborty, in the relentless pursuit of finding its origins being the focal theme.
WKND Special: Dubai resident documents Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's musical influences on Russia
"Also featuring Uzbek national cultural icon Farrukh Zokirov, one of the first performers of the song in the erstwhile Soviet Union, the song is also a profound testimony to the fact that music has got the pivotal power to transcend the barriers of languages, cultures, regions, countries, and continents," said the release.
Members of the diplomatic community attended the event, as well as representatives from Indian universities in Dubai and members of the Indian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
-
News
UAE: Visually-impaired student gets 98.93% in...
The Crown Prince of Ajman issued the directive on Sunday. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Top students start getting Golden Visas
The long-term visas for their families are also now being processed. READ MORE
-
Health
Orthopaedic clinics opened in two Abu Dhabi...
The new clinics are managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services READ MORE
-
Education
More UAE students take up technology, coding...
The region’s association with some of the world’s largest ... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Italian joy, English heartbreak after...
The two teams went to a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1... READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia's Covid outbreak grows despite Sydney...
A majority of Monday’s cases were family members or close... READ MORE
-
Markets
Why physical gold is a safe bet against Covid-19...
Investors are at their wit’s end about how to go about... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light