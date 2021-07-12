Dubai: Indian mission premieres documentary to celebrate 75 years of independence

The film 'Last Poem', which centres around a work by Tagore, was screened as part of the India@75 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai-based AMC Media, organised a special premiere of the documentary "Last Poem" at the Consulate Auditorium on Sunday.

The event was organised as part of the India@75 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

A press release from the Consulate said the documentary narrates the story of legendary Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore's contribution to the Russian-language song, Poslednyaya Poema or the 'Last Poem'. The poem stayed inconspicuous for many years until Suvra Chakraborty, the director of AMC Overseas, discovered it during his visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The documentary narrates how a timeless song evolved for years to a totem of culture and universalism, with its main protagonist, Chakraborty, in the relentless pursuit of finding its origins being the focal theme.

WKND Special: Dubai resident documents Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's musical influences on Russia

"Also featuring Uzbek national cultural icon Farrukh Zokirov, one of the first performers of the song in the erstwhile Soviet Union, the song is also a profound testimony to the fact that music has got the pivotal power to transcend the barriers of languages, cultures, regions, countries, and continents," said the release.

Members of the diplomatic community attended the event, as well as representatives from Indian universities in Dubai and members of the Indian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.