Dubai: Housewife calls cops on cleaners after they 'threw away' Dior bag worth Dh10,000
A guard informed her that a municipality truck had already emptied the trash.
A housewife was left shocked after she discovered that two cleaners she hired threw away a Dh10,000 bag that belonged to her in the trash.
Upon discovering the disappearance of the Dior bag, the woman rushed to a security guard, who told her that the cleaners had thrown the bag in the garbage. What's more, the guard informed her that a municipality truck had already emptied the container.
According to Al Bayan, the woman had asked the cleaning supervisor about the whereabouts of the bag she'd kept between the kitchen and the corridor, and he told her that the workers took it but did not throw it in the trash.
The woman filed a report of theft with the police after it was not possible to ascertain what had happened to the bag, due to the lack of surveillance cameras near the container.
The cleaners have been referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of stealing the bag.
