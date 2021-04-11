Dubai: Honest Lulu staff returns bag containing Dh31,000

The bag also contained important identity papers.

A Dubai resident was all praise for an honest hypermarket staff for returning his bag containing more than Dh31,000 and other valuable documents. Li Wan Fu, a Chinese national, had forgotten his bag in a shopping cart at the parking lot of LuLu Hypermarket at Al Warqa, Dubai.

Fortunately for Li, his bag landed in the hands of the hypermarket’s packaging staff, Sajid Alam, a native of Katihar district in Bihar in eastern India.

Alam was on duty to collect shopping trolleys from the parking lot where he found the bag and promptly informed his supervisors.

Later, the security staff at the hypermarket returned it to the owner of the bag.

Alam, a resident of UAE for nine years, has three children who live in his native place in Bihar.

He has been working at the Lulu Al Warqa Hypermarket for the past three years. "Prior to my current job, I was working in Fujairah," he said.

Alam told Khaleej Times: "Whenever we find lost items, we take them to the customer service desk. Only a security guard is allowed to check the contents of the bag. I did not know what was inside when I handed it over to the supervisors. The customer returned the next day to collect his bag."

He added: "The customer (Li) spoke very little English. However, he communicated through texts and said the bag was very important to him. His Chinese identity papers were in the bag."

Alam said he was glad that he could help Li.

"I feel very happy… I was able to do something good especially this close to Ramadan. I did not do it to earn fame or be recognised... It came very naturally to me," he stated.

Thamban Poduval, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket, said, "This is not the first time a LuLu employee has shown honesty, commitment, and dedication, which is part of the corporate culture of LuLu Group. We’re extremely proud and happy of the noble deed of Sajid Alam and have decided to recognise and reward him suitably as a token of our appreciation."

