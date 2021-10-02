Dubai holds meeting to discuss project that involves private sector in development of legislative system

Companies to submit observations and proposals in respect of draft legislation in first phase of project

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee Dubai (SLC) held an introductory meeting to discuss its Project 10X aiming to involve the private sector in the development of Dubai’s legislative system and strengthen the strategic partnership between the SLC and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber).

The event was attended by representatives of 40 private companies who were acquainted with the implementation phases of this project.

The first phase of the project targets a select group of private companies, which will submit their observations and proposals in respect of draft legislation that is under consideration by local and federal governments and that affect the business and investment sectors.

Commenting on the meeting, Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General said: "This meeting is part of SLC's commitment to enhance the role of private sector in developing Dubai’s legislative system, in line with the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, who said that strengthening the partnership with the private sector is a strategic priority and a key factor in achieving development and building a prosperous community."

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Chamber in ensuring the success of the project, as the private sector is an important contributor to the development of a future-oriented legislative system supporting the goal of transforming Dubai into the world's best city," he added.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said that the 10X project is a crucial initiative that enhances economic competitiveness by ensuring a business-friendly regulatory environment that meets the evolving needs of companies in the emirate. He added that the launch of the project marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation between the public and private sector, which will accelerate progress and strengthen Dubai’s value proposition among businesses and investors.